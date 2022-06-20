Apple Testing OLED Displays For iPhone 14 This Week Ahead of Mass Production

Apple is readying the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models for later this year. The company is expected to introduce a new iPhone 14 Max model instead of the 'mini' alongside two iPhone 14 Pro models. The 'Pro' models are expected to feature a new dual-cutout display while the standard models will feature a notch similar to the current models. According to the latest, Apple is evaluating the OLED displays for the iPhone 14 models this week ahead of mass production. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple is Evaluating iPhone 14 OLED Display Panels Ahead of Mass Production in July-August Time Frame

According to a new report by The Elec, Apple is testing and evaluating the OLED panels for the iPhone 14 models. To be precise, the OLED display panels being tested are for the standard iPhone 14 model, and mass production is reportedly scheduled to begin between July and August. As mentioned earlier, the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a circular and pill-shaped cutout for the front-facing camera and Face ID components.

BOE Resumes iPhone 13 OLED Shipments to Apple, Shortly After It Was Banned by the Company for Cheating

The iPhone 14 OLED display panels will be made by BOE, which became part of a controversy earlier this year. In return, Apple banned the supplier after it discovered the circuit width of the thin-film transistors on OLED panels for the iPhone 13. The supplier's executives recently visited Cupertino to address the issue and soon after the OLED panels were approved once again. BOE being part of Apple's supply chain makes things competitive for Samsung and LG being the major suppliers for the company.

BOE is expecting to receive orders from Apple before the end of this month. Moreover, Apple will cap the orders from the supplier at around 5 million units. The supplier is also weeks behind schedule compared to Samsung and LG. Nonetheless, the iPhone 14 is expected to launch at its usual time frame. We have previously heard that Apple will host the iPhone 14 event on September 13.

