BOE Displays 600Hz Refresh Rate Display Panels For Next-Gen Gaming Laptops

BOE has unveiled a super-fast display panel with a refresh rate of 600Hz which will be headed to next-gen gaming laptops.

BOE's 600Hz Refresh Rate Display Panel Will Power Next-Gen Gaming Laptops

BOE (Beijing Oriental Electronics Group) displayed its next-generation display panel at the World Display Industry Conference 2022. The panel was featured on a working laptop which housed an undisclosed set of hardware but was definitely running on an NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU and was seen running DOTA 2.

As for the details, the BOE 600Hz refresh rate display panel is simply mind-blowing and big news for laptop gamers, especially eSports players, who can take advantage of these high-refresh-rate panels. The laptop itself comes in a 16-inch form factor and features what seems to be an aspect ratio of 16:10. Currently, the highest refresh rate on a laptop display comes from Dell with their Alienware x17 R2 laptop that can supports up to 480Hz refresh rates.

As with all high refresh rate panels, the BOE 600Hz display will also target the FHD resolution of 1920 x 1080p. Earlier this year, BOE also introduced its 500Hz+ 27-inch FHD gaming display & has also showcased some new displays that include a 34" WQHD display with a 165Hz AMOLED panel and HDR1000 certification, and a contrast of 100000:1 and a full-n TV that comes with a Mini LED 4K technology in a 86" form factor. The TV boasts a peak brightness of 1500 nits.

Since CES 2023 is close by, we might get to hear more information on these products soon and especially the 600Hz laptops since the hardware required to run these fast eSports laptops is coming out during the event in the form of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series mobility chips and next-gen Intel/AMD CPUs for high-fidelity and fast-paced gaming. So expect more information on these next-gen panels in the coming months.

News Sources: ITHome, Videocardz