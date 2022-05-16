Video Compares iPhone 14 Pro Max Replica to iPhone 13 Pro Max, Shows Dual-Cutout Design With Slimmer Bezels

Apple will announce its upcoming flagship iPhone 14 Pro models later this year with a boatload of new forward-facing additions. While the overall design of the device will be the same, the company is working on adopting a new approach for the front-facing camera and Face ID sensors. At this point, all the Face ID components and the front camera are housed inside the notch. However, Apple is looking to replace the notch with dual-cutouts that will house the essential sensors on the iPhone 14 Pro models. A new video has appeared online that aims to show a hands-on look at the iPhone 14 Pro Max replica. Scroll down to read more details on the subject and check out what we can expect the device to look like.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Replica Based on Leaks Shows Design and Size of the Device Compared to iPhone 13 Pro Max

As mentioned earlier, only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are slated to come with a dual-cutout design. The standard models will stick with the smaller notch. Other than this, we have already reported that Apple will say farewell to the iPhone mini lineup and instead launch an iPhone 14 Max. As for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the video shows a replica of the device and how it would differ from the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The video has been shared by the YouTube channel Unbox Therapy showcasing a replica of the forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a dual-cutout design - a pill-shaped and a hole-punch cutout. The cutouts will house the essential Face ID components and the front camera. The iPhone 14 Pro Max replica imitates these upcoming changes and also features thinner bezels. The replica model does not feature antenna bands on the device and the Side and volume buttons are slightly bigger than the current models.

In terms of size, the iPhone 14 Pro Max replica appears to be thicker and the camera bump is slightly bigger in height as well as width. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the bigger camera module is due to the addition of the 48MP camera. You can check out the video embedded above for more details on the iPhone 14 Pro Max replica.

We can clearly see that the replica mimics the iPhone 13 Pro Max in terms of the overall design. Nonetheless, it will be slightly bigger than the current flagship. We will share more details on the subject, so be sure to stick around.

