Apple Rumored to Launch iPhone 14 Models and Apple Watch Series 8 on September 13

Apple is scheduled to host its upcoming WWDC event next month in June where it will see fit to announce its forthcoming software updates for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models. However, the company is still months away from announcing its iPhone 14 series. We now have information on when Apple can potentially launch the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple to Potentially Host an Event on September 13 to Launch iPhone 14 Series and Apple Watch Series 8

According to iDropNews, sources familiar with the matter suggest that Apple will launch the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models on September 13. Moreover, the date falls on Tuesday which is a usual timeframe for Apple to launch iPhones. Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to come with a new dual-cutout design to house the necessary Face ID components and a front camera. The standard iPhone 14 models are slated to rock a notch.

How to Downgrade iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 Beta on iPhone and iPad

The source also suggests that Apple will launch the iPhone 14 series on September 13 along with a bunch of other products. We are expecting Apple to announce the new Apple Watch Series 8 as well. Apple is expected to announce three variants of the Apple Watch later this year which includes a rugged model or "Explorer Edition." We have recently heard that the Apple Watch Series 8 will come with a flat display, a design that was rumored to arrive last year with the Series 7.

While Apple is expected to launch four models of the iPhone 14, there will be no iPhone 14 'mini' this time around due to poor sales. Instead, the company will launch the iPhone 14 Max. Apple is also rumored to launch new iPad models later this year but we suspect the company will host another event later in the year.

Since the final word rests with Apple, do take the news with a pinch of salt. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.