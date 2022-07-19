Menu
iPhone 14 Runs Into Supply Issues But it Should Have Limited Impact on The Production

Ali Salman
Jul 19, 2022
iPhone 14 Pro Production and Release

Apple will announce the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models later this year with a plethora of changes. While the standard iPhone 14 models will feature Face ID in the notch, the 'Pro' models are slated to boast a dual-cutout display design. It was revealed recently that the iPhone 14 components are facing supply chain issues. However, these issues will have minimum impact on the mass production of the handsets. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

The iPhone 14 Production Issues Could Be Easily Addressed By Other Suppliers Helping to Stabilize Component Shortages

In a series of tweets, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo states that while Apple's supply chain constraints are present, other suppliers can aid to make up for component shortages. For instance, the supply gap caused by LG Display can be met by Samsung and BOE on a larger scale. In addition to this, LG Display's issue with the appearance of the display for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max can be easily fixed. Ultimately, there will not be an impact on the mass production of the iPhone 14 models.

Related Story
M2 MacBook Air’s Overheating Problems Get Solved With a Little Modding That Only Costs $15

Apple will launch four iPhone 14 models later this year. While the company will ditch the 'mini' iPhone this year, the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max will take its place. Additionally, Apple will also release iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with major camera improvements. Nonetheless, the dual-cutout display will remain the highlight of the device.

In terms of internals, it is expected that only the iPhone 14 Pro models will get the upcoming A16 Bionic chip. The standard models of the iPhone 14 will stick to the A15 Bionic. Apple is segregating the two models and creating a wider gap of differentiation. We are also expecting an Always-On display on the 'Pro' models that will work with iOS 16 to display the time and relevant widgets.

We will share more details on the iPhone 14's production as soon s further details are available. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.

