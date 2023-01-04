iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus Majority Display Orders Given To BOE, Could Overtake Samsung As Apple’s Largest Supplier In 2024

Chinese display manufacturer BOE will reportedly get another lucrative business chance from Apple by mass producing panels for the upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. If everything goes according to plan, the manufacturer may get an opportunity to start making high-end LPTO screens for the 2024 iPhone lineup.

Currently, BOE is expected to receive 70 percent of orders to mass produce iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus displays

On his blog post published on Medium, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo provides several predictions concerning a member of Apple’s supply chain. BOE was previously caught cheating on an iPhone 14 display order, losing out on a 30-million shipment opportunity, but Apple is apparently a firm believer in second chances. For 2023, the majority of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus display orders will be fulfilled by BOE.

Around 30 percent of those orders are expected to go to Samsung in H2 2023, while the remaining 70 percent will be provided to BOE. Assuming everything checks out and BOE is able to provide Apple with both the quality and quantity that the latter requires without any clandestine activities going on, there may be a chance for BOE to start manufacturing the higher-end LTPO panels for the 2024 iPhone range.

Press image of the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus

Kuo predicts that the Chinese firm can become Apple’s largest iPhone display supplier, beating Samsung in the process, but under two conditions. One, it will need to obtain around 20-30 percent of the LTPO display orders for the iPhone 16 family in H2 2024 while also maintaining a steady shipment ratio of around 70 percent for the less expensive iPhone models in the same year.

Last year, the manufacturer’s display shipments only accounted for about 12-15 percent of the total, while the remaining orders were given to Samsung and LG. Apple is likely expanding its supply chain and giving BOE more orders to command better pricing from its Korean partners, so its business strategy is on-point.

News Source: Ming Chi Kuo’s Medium blog post