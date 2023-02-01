BOE Reveals 110-Inch 8K Display With 3D Technology That Can Be Seen From All Angles

BOE surprised several attendees at the recent ISE 2023 with the reveal of its 110" 8K 3D display which can be seen from any angle perfectly.

BOE Showcases Massive 110" 8K Display With 3D Technology & Viewable From All Angles

With the Consumer Electronics Show ending earlier this month, it was time for the company to begin showcasing its enterprise displays that combine advanced technology, including a 110-inch 8K resolution display that utilizes 3D visuals from several angles, and without the use of additional equipment.

The new 8K 3D display from BOE is unique in that the images on the screen can be viewed by multiple people and experienced in 3D from any angle without using any extra equipment. BOE's new 3D display offers a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 3D viewing distance of 1.5 meters. Part of the technology that BOE utilizes for the monitor is lens array technology that is paired with QD (Quantum Dot) Mini LED backlighting. The company plans to increase the viewing distance for users and feels the display would benefit enterprises, such as advertising or large-scale meetings.

BOE also showcased the first 162-inch P0.9 glass-based active Mini LED product using proprietary development. The new product features a full-gray-scale Gamma curve so that the picture is vibrant and clear on the darkest screens. The new 162-inch P0.9 Mini LED product can achieve 1000 nits of ultra-high peak brightness and a million-level ultra-high contrast ratio with low flicker by an active constant current drive.

Another product from BOE demonstrated at the ISE2023 event is an 8K 65-inch ultra-thin glass-backed Mini LED display with 3024 Micro-LED local dimming zones allowing for outdoor or indoor wall mounting. This display product has a wide temperature field that can tolerate high temperatures, enabling business customers to utilize the monitor at many outdoor events or advertising.

BOE also had electronic whiteboards, door signs, table cards, and more, but the product in that group that was at attention was the 86-inch capacitive touch interactive whiteboard display that offers a 4K ultra-high definition picture and 178° wide viewing angle. The new touchscreen display supports 20-point touch, perfect for video conferencing with multiple users.

News Source: IT Home