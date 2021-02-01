Apple Releases Beta 1 of iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, watchOS 7.4, and tvOS 14.5 to Developers

Today, Apple has seen fit to release iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, tvOS 14.5, and watchOS 7.4 to developers for testing purposes. If you're a developer, you can download the latest beta builds from Apple's Developer website right now. The new beta builds arrive a week after Apple publicly released iOS 14.4, iPadOS 14.4, tvOS 14.4, and watchOS 7.3. The update is sure to feature bug fixes and performance enhancements. Let's dive in to see what else has Apple added to the mix of updates.

Starting with iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 beta 1, you can download the build through the Apple Developer Center or via an over-the-air mechanism. Take note that you require an appropriate configuration profile from the Developer Center in order to install the latest beta. In terms of features, iOS 14.5 will bring forth Apple's App Tracking Transparency privacy feature. This will require the developers to ask for user consent via permission in order to access their random advertising identifier or IDFA that allows them to track user activity across apps and websites. While this is a major addition, there's no word as of now that details what else has Apple added in beta 1 of iOS 14.5.

Other than beta 1 of iOS 14.5, Apple has also seeded watchOS 7.4 beta 1 to the table. If you're interested in checking it out, you can install it via the Apple Developer Center requiring a proper configuration profile to be downloaded. Once you do that, navigate to the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone and head over to General > Software Update and you're good to go. Make sure that your Apple Watch has over 50 percent of the battery and plugged in. The update carries bug fixes and performance enhancements for a more fluid user experience. We will let you guys know as soon as developers discover something new in the build.

Apple has also seeded beta 1 of tvOS 14.5 to developers for testing purposes. If you're a developer, tvOS 14.5 is designed for the fourth and fifth generation of Apple TV models. You can install the build on your Apple TV via a profile that is installed using Xcode. tvOS 14.5 will be the first build that will start enforcing Apple's App Tracking Transparency feature for developers. Much like iOS 14.5 beta 1, developers will also be required to ask for user consent and permission to access user's IDFA in order to track their activity across apps and websites.

That's all there is to it, folks. We will share more details on the updates on the story as soon as we hear it. Apple has also released beta 1 of macOS Big Sur 11.2 with major fixes and performance enhancements. What do you think about Apple's App Tracking Transparency feature? Let us know in the comments.