Apple Stops Signing iOS 14.4, Downgrade No Longer Possible – What it Means for Jailbreak?

Today, Apple has seen fit to stop signing its iOS 14.4 after releasing iOS 14.4.1 to the public. What this means is that users can no longer downgrade from iOS 14.4.1 to the previous iOS 14.4 build. Apple usually stops signing the previous iOS build a week after the new one is released. The company wants users to stay up to date with the latest features, security, and bug fixes. While the change does not affect general users, downgrading holds immense importance for the jailbreak community. Let's see of Apple's decision to stop signing iOS 14.4 has an impact on the current jailbreak scenario.

iOS 14.4 No Longer Being Signed by Apple - Everything You Need to Know Related to Jailbreak

iOS 14.4.1 was a major update as it fixed an important security patch for iPhone and iPad users. It patched the vulnerability in WebKit that acts as the backbone for Safari on iOS and other browser apps on the devices. iOS 14.4, on the other hand, brought forward changes in the Camera app, keyboard bug fixes, Apple Watch Unity watch faces, and more. If you are looking forward to jailbreaking your iPhone or iPad, today's change might not affect you at all. This is due to the fact that an iOS 14.4 jailbreak does not exist at this point in time. If you are running iOS 14 to iOS 14.3, you can use the Unc0ver 6.0.0 to jailbreak your iPhone.

Using the Unc0ver 6.0.0 tool, you can jailbreak your iPhone 6s to the iPhone 12 series. That's right, it is the first-ever jailbreak released for the iPhone 12 series. You can check out out our detailed tutorial as well. If you rest on iOS 14.4 and can not downgrade to the previous build, there is no word from the jailbreak community if an update is incoming with support. Instead, CoolStar has announced that a new Taurine jailbreak tool is in the works but it is also oriented towards iPhone or iPad models running iOS 14 to iOS 14.3. Henceforth, if you are running any version between iOS 14 to iOS 14.3, we would recommend you to resist updating to the latest build if you want to keep your jailbreak status. Since Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.4 as well as iOS 14.3, there is no way you can turn around and downgrade.

Other than jailbreak, users also sometimes need to downgrade to the older iOS build if they are encountering software issues. Sadly, you can not do that anymore as well. If you are having issues with your build, you will now have to wait for Apple to release a new update for that. That's all there is to it, folks. We will share more details on the iOS 14 jailbreak scenario as soon as we have more information.

