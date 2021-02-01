Apple seeded the iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 betas to developers just a while back and it is packed with tons of new and exciting features.

iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 Pack Amazing New Features, Including PS5 & Xbox Series X Controller Support, Dual-SIM 5G for iPhone 12 and More

Usually, iPhone and iPad software updates feature a modest amount of changes. But this time around, Apple is really, really stepping things up with iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5. It is packed with a crazy amount of features and we will discuss the key ones right now.

5G Dual-SIM for iPhone 12

You can only use 5G on your iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro if you are using single-SIM mode. Turn on the second line and the phone will revert back to 4G LTE. But with iOS 14.5, you can use two lines at the same time on 5G. A huge upgrade.

Unlock iPhone Using Apple Watch

If you are wearing a mask, Apple Watch will allow you to unlock your iPhone. You don’t have to fight with Face ID or PIN codes anymore.

Support for PS5 and Xbox Series X Controllers

Currently, you are limited to the PS4 and Xbox One controllers on the iPhone and iPad. With iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, Apple is adding support for the brand new PlayStation 5 DualSense and Xbox One Series X Controllers.

Apple Card Family

According to code found in iOS 14.5 by 9to5Mac, Apple might be bringing family support to Apple Card. How this will work in detail is a wild guess at this point. We’re sure Apple will have more to discuss and share in a while.

AirPlay 2 Support for Fitness+

This one is huge for fitness fans. You won’t need an Apple TV to use Fitness+ on the big screen, according to TechCrunch. If you have a television set that supports AirPlay 2, just beam your workout to the big screen using your iPhone or iPad using iOS 14.5 / iPadOS 14.5.

New Financial Health Features in Wallet App

Found by 9to5Mac once again, iOS 14.5 will be getting new financial health features. This feature will most likely ‘suggest’ how to improve your financial standing using stuff like machine learning.

Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements

As ever, you can expect bug fixes and performance related fixes in this release.

Currently, iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 are only available for registered developers. We are certain that the update will be seeded to public beta testers soon, absolutely free. Until then, keep on a lookout for more features and changes in the new betas as they are discovered.

