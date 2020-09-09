Apple Silicon Mass Production for Future MacBook and iPad Pro Models Will Reportedly Start in Q4, 2020

Apple mentioned during its 2020 WWDC keynote that the first Mac powered by the Apple Silicon will arrive later this year. Now, according to the latest report, mass production of the company’s custom SoC for future MacBook and iPad Pro models is expected to kick off during Q4, 2020, with TSMC’s 5nm technology being utilized to its full potential.

Earlier Rumor Pegged at the A14X Bionic to Be Found in Both MacBook and iPad Pro Models

The report from DigiTimes highlights that monthly output is estimated at 5,000-6,000 wafers.

New PUBG Mobile Update Adds 90 FPS Support for iPad Pro

“Apple will kick off its 5nm wafer starts at TSMC for its new Apple Silicon processors starting the fourth quarter of 2020, with monthly output estimated at 5,000-6,000 wafers, according to industry sources.”

According to a previous rumor, the A14X Bionic, the chipset that was originally set to be found in upgraded iPad Pro models may also be found in the 12-inch MacBook, with the upcoming machine reportedly sporting a 12-core CPU. If you remember what the A12X Bionic running in the 2018 iPad Pro was capable of achieving, then you’ll certainly get excited about the A14X Bionic’s performance.

Previous estimates show the upcoming silicon could be as fast as Intel’s Core i9-9880H, which is an 8-core part found in high-performance notebooks with seriously impressive cooling solutions. Being featured in a thin-and-light package while still being able to deliver astounding levels of performance is something we look forward to.

Additionally, Apple could deliver an ARM-based MacBook Pro to its customer base this year as mass production of the notebook will reportedly start from Q4, 2020 too, but it’s not confirmed if it will sport the same A14X Bionic as previous rumors have suggested.

Regardless, we look forward to what the company will have in store for us, and we’ll keep you updated in the future, so stay tuned.

You might also like to check out.

News Source: DigiTimes