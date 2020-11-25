New MacBook Models With a Redesign and Apple Silicon to Launch in H2, 2021

If there was one disappointing aspect of the M1 Mac models Apple released recently, it was sporting the same design as the Intel-based versions. Fortunately, an analyst predicts that this might change during the second half of 2021, as redesigned MacBook models are slated to arrive during this period.

Previous Prediction Talked About Redesigned MacBook Models With 14.1-inch and 16-inch Displays

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is expected to launch new, redesigned versions of the MacBook during the second half of 2021. The analyst from TF International Securities didn’t mention how many models will arrive, which new custom Apple Silicon they’ll use, and what will be their display sizes, unfortunately. Then again, he might not have had to because earlier this year, Kuo predicted that customers would see redesigned 14.1-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro versions in 2021.

He did mention that we’ll see them in Q1, 2021, instead of H2, 2021 in the latest research note, but at the end of the day, we’ll have to see what Apple’s plans are. In addition to the redesigned MacBook models, Apple is also said to be working on a new iMac, and just like the M1 Mac models, this too will be treated to a custom chipset. According to a previous report, the new iMac will feature a 5nm A14T desktop-class chipset, and it might also be the first from the company to feature a custom GPU.

Eventually, we expect Apple to transition its entire Mac line to a custom silicon, including the Mac Pro. According to a previous report, the new workstation is said to feature a size that’s half that of the original Mac Pro, allowing for a more portable solution that requires less of a sophisticated cooling solution. In short, we’re expecting some exciting new stuff coming our way in 2021, but of course, we’ll be paying close attention to the redesigned 2021 MacBook models first.

It’s high time Apple did something about the overall design, and we want you to let us know down in the comments on what you think should change first.

