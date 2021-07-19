Redesigned MacBook Pro Models to Launch in September to November Timeframe

Apple's forthcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are running wild in the rumor mill. While no exact launch dates have been shared by the company, we are now hearing that the company could potentially announce the new MacBook Pro models between September and November. Over the past few months, there have been numerous tentative launch dates shared by leakers and analysts but they did not fall through. Now, we are anxiously waiting for the company to announce the new redesigned MacBook Pro models.

Redesigned MacBook Pro Models Expected to Launch Between September and November

Last year, Apple updated the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models with its new M1 processors. The new Apple Silicon delivered enhanced performance and battery life but the external design of the machines was untempered. The redesigned MacBook Pro models will feature a bigger display - 14-inch and 16-inch. This will be achieved by reducing the size of the bezels on all sides. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in the Power On newsletter, Apple will announce the new redesigned MacBook Pro models in the September to November timeframe at the latest.

Download tvOS 14.7 Update for Apple TV [Now Available]

Gurman also coined that the company has initially decided to launch the MacBook Pro models earlier this year. However, the plan was scrapped for later this year due to complexities arising in the integration of mini-LED panels. However, the final dates rest with the company.

Other additions include a flat-edged design and an increase in the number of ports. The addition of a mini-LED display will allow users to view images with enhanced contrast and saturation. In addition, the panel will potentially be a lot brighter. Furthermore, Apple is also expected to integrate an upgraded M-series chip for professional-level performance and battery life. To be fair, the MacBook Pro redesign is long overdue and we cannot wait for the upcoming additions.

Mark Gurman also shares details on the iPhone 13 series gaining an Always-On display inspired by the Apple Watch. We will share more details on the story as soon as we have more information. Share your thoughts with us in the comments.