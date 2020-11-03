Upcoming Mac Pro With Apple Silicon Could Be ‘About Half the Size’ of the Current Model

With Apple expected to unveil new ARM-based Macs during its November 10 ‘One More Thing’ event, there should be no doubt in anyone’s mind concerning the company’s plan to ditch Intel’s chips in favor of its own. In fact, according to a new report, Apple is taking it one step further; developing a workstation-class Apple Silicon that will likely be found in the next version of the Mac Pro. So what will be one of the biggest changes arriving for the top-tier machine? It will sport a much smaller form factor than its predecessor.

Apple Already Said to Be Developing Desktop-Class Chipset for the iMac, but the New Mac Pro Will Likely Be Arriving in 2021 or 2022

The first Apple Silicon Macs will probably be the new 13-inch MacBook Pro and 13-inch MacBook Air, but it also looks like a Mac Pro that’s about half the size of the current model is reportedly in the works. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, engineers employed by the company are currently working on a new Mac Pro that will have a compact form factor. However, it’s not clear if the upcoming machine will replace the existing one or be sold alongside it.

New 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air Might Become the First Models to Feature the Apple Silicon

We say this because the existing model has space to accommodate a variety of upgrades, ranging from storage to large GPU enclosures. Then again, Apple is said to be developing its own GPU too, with its rumored 5nm A14T desktop-class chip for the iMac said to have a custom graphics processor codenamed ‘Lifuka’. If Apple is working on a smaller Mac Pro, then it can also mean the company may be developing a new GPU for its workstation.

The smaller enclosure will allow for more portability and since Apple’s ARM-based chipsets are said to be extremely power-efficient, a sophisticated cooling solution won’t be necessary to maintain peak performance during extremely taxing workloads. Unfortunately, an estimated price tag wasn’t mentioned in the report either, so future customers who have been planning to get the ‘next best thing’ with the Apple logo on it won’t have a clue unless there’s more information on it.

Also, we don’t expect the new Mac Pro to arrive this year, but there’s a possibility in 2021, or 2022, assuming the development of newer hardware is going according to Apple’s plan.

