2021 14-inch MacBook Pro to Feature Slimmer Bezels, Brighter mini-LED Screen, and More

The 2021 14-inch MacBook Pro is going to be one heck of an upgrade for those dreaming of a new display and slimmer bezels on a portable Mac. While previous reports have mentioned a new design of the upcoming model that will likely be inspired by the iPhone 12’s flat edges, fresh info focuses on the display.

The Larger 16-inch MacBook Pro Will Reportedly Get the Same Display Upgrade

A report from DigiTimes claims that Radiant Opto-Electronics will be Apple’s exclusive supplier of mini-LED backlight units for the 2021 14-inch MacBook Pro. Meanwhile, Quanta Computer is said to be tasked with the final assembly of these machines. It is not mentioned if the 16-inch MacBook Pro will also be a part of the assembly process, so we will have to wait and find out.

This report also mentions the new MacBook Pro will feature slimmer bezels, along with a display upgrade that will increase maximum brightness on the machine, color accuracy, and contrast. Creative professionals and content creators that wanted a portable Mac with a screen upgrade will certainly view this as a worthy purchase soon.

A separate report has discussed mini-LED upgrades arriving for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models before while also stating that these models are expected in the second quarter of 2021. Fortunately, seeing a brand new display is not going to be the only thing to get excited about. That is because the 2021 MacBook Pro line is also expected to get a MagSafe connector, which was removed when Apple introduced the 2016 MacBook Pro family.

However, for those who love the Touch Bar, which may be scarce in number, it might not be making a return to these portable Macs. Fortunately, an SD card reader is said to be added, as well as an HDMI port. In short, all the ports that Apple removed half a decade ago are said to make a return, but with improved standards, giving buyers lots of flexibility when they want to hook up an external monitor without using dongles or different peripherals.

It is not clear if the use of mini-LED screens on the 2021 14-inch MacBook Pro will force Apple to increase the price of the upcoming machines, but we will update our readers shortly, so stay tuned.

News Source: DigiTimes