Apple is set to host its Spring Loaded event on April 20. The company is expected to announce a plethora of devices which includes the new 2021 iPad Pro models, a new glossy Apple Pencil, AirTags, and much more. The company is hosting an online-only, prerecorded event, which means that you can watch it wherever you are in the world. In addition to this, Apple will be live streaming the event globally. If you are not sure when the event will begin, check out Apple's Spring Loaded April 20 event start time in your local timezone or region of residence.

Check Out Apple's Spring Loaded Event Start Time In Your Local Timezone on April 20

It is always a hassle to convert a timezone to your region's time. This is where we help you with a table so you can just simply locate your region and check out Apple's April 20 Spring Loaded event start time. Moving on, the company will live stream its event from Apple Park at 10:00 AM PDT. Apple has mostly broadcasted its event at the same time. You can watch the event on any device as well whether it is an iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, Mac, or even the Apple TV.

New 12.9-inch iPad Pro With mini-LED Will Be Thicker Than Previous-Generation Thanks to the Display Upgrade

Check out the table below to find out Apple's Spring Loaded April 20 event start time in your local timezone.

We have made it easier for you to find Apple's Spring Loaded April 20 event start time in your local timezone. All you have to do is look for your region of residence and then note the time corresponding to it. Once you do that, sit back, reschedule your tasks if you want to watch the event live. If you do not see your region in the table, head over to the Timeanddate website for more details.

We are expecting a boatload of goodies from Apple's event this time around. Apart from the new 2021 iPad Pro models. Apple will potentially announce the new AirTags accessory, AirPods 3, and much more. We have also just heard that the company could announce its new Podcasts Subscription service on April 20.

This is all for now, folks. Would you be watching Apple's event live on April 20? Let us know in the comments section below.