Download: Apple Releases iOS 16 Beta 8 to Developers

Ali Salman
Aug 29, 2022
iOS 16 Beta 8 for Developers release

Today, Apple has seen fit to release the eighth beta of its upcoming iOS 16 platform to developers for testing purposes. If you are a registered developer, you can download the latest beta from the Apple Developer Center right now. Scroll down to read more details on the iOS 16 beta 8 and what it brings to the table.

Apple Has Seen Fit To Release iOS 16 Beta 8 to Developers For Testing Purposes

If you are a registered developer, you can download the latest iOS 16 beta on your compatible iPhone models from the Apple Developer Center. However, make sure that you install the proper configuration profile. Once you do that, the update will be available over the air for your iPhone. As for what is new, it might be too early to ask. Henceforth, we will wait for the developers to tinker with the latest build.

iOS 16 is a major update considering the number of forward-facing features it will bring to the table. While there are many, the highlight of the update will be the new and improved Lock Screen. iOS 16 Lock Screen will provide users with countless customization options and it is probably the biggest update the platform has ever received.

iOS 16 Beta 8 for Developers release

Other than the Lock Screen, iOS 16 will also bring iCloud Photo Library, improved Focus features, a Mail app with enhanced search, improved dictation, and much more. Apart from this, Apple is also finally offering battery percentage in the iPhone status bar. This will provide users with battery details at a glance.

We will share more details on the latest iOS 16 beta 8 as soon as developers discover something new. Apple is hosting its "Far Out" event on September 7 and will release iOS 16 soon after for all compatible iPhone models. This is all there is to it, folks. Are you willing to give the new beta a swing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

