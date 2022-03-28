2022 iPad Pro to Launch in Fall With M2 Chip, Potentially to Keep a Performance Distance From iPad Air

Apple launched the new iPad Air 5 earlier this month with a big surprise. The company decided to equip the new iPad Air with its M1 chip, the same chipset that powers the iPad Pro lineup. However, it seems Apple will keep the iPad Pro models as the most powerful iPads that you can buy. We have now heard that Apple will launch a new model of the iPad Pro later this year which will be powered by the company's forthcoming 'M2' chip. Scroll down to read more details on the 2022 iPad Pro.

Apple to Launch New iPad Pro Models in Fall With M2 Chip and MagSafe Capabilities

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple will launch the next generation of its iPad Pro lineup in the fall with an 'M2' chip. Gurman suggests in his latest Power On newsletter that it is only reasonable to expect an even more powerful iPad this year since Apple did not upgrade its iPad Pro. Moreover, since the iPad Air and iPad Pro feature the same chip, Apple wants to keep a margin between the two when it comes to performance.

We have previously reported that Apple has planned a wide array of products for this year, which includes new iPad Pro models. Gurman also states that the new iPad Pro models will arrive 19 months after the launch of the current generation. What this means is that Apple took its sweet time with the current iPad Pro models.

We have also previously heard that Apple is working on a new iPad Pro model with MagSafe capabilities along with the addition of an 'M2' chip. Apple's M2 chip will feature an 8-core CPU, the same as the M1 chip, but it will be built on TSMC's 4nm process which will allow performance and efficiency improvements. Other than the same number of CPU cores, Apple's M2 chip could feature 9 and 10-core CPU options.

Take note that these are mere speculations at this point. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available. This is all for now, folks. Do you think Apple will launch the forthcoming iPad Pro model later this year in the fall with an M2 chip? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.