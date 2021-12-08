2022 Apple Watch Lineup to Feature Three New Models, Including a ‘Rugged’ Apple Watch for ‘Extreme Sports’

The Apple Watch is a very capable device and far ahead of the competition when it comes to the feature list. Moreover, Apple has no plans to stop and the next Apple Watch series might come in a variety of models. We are hearing that the 2022 Apple Watch lineup will include three new models which include the Apple Watch Series 8, the new Apple Watch SE, and a 'Rugged' variant for sports. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Three New Apple Watch Models Expected in 2022 - Apple Watch Series 8, Second-Gen 'SE', and a 'Rugged' Model

The news comes from Ming-Chi Kuo also states in his notes to investors that the Apple Watch lineup in 2022 will feature three models (via MacRumors). While the Apple Watch Series 8 is expected, the company will also launch a second-generation Apple Watch SE and a new 'extreme sports' Apple Watch with enhanced durability.

The new Apple Watch in 2H22 includes Apple Watch 8, the new Apple Watch SE, and the extreme sports version. Luxshare-ICT is the NPI supplier for Apple Watch 8 and the extreme sports versions.

This is not the first time that we are hearing details on a sports version of the Apple Watch. It was reported last week by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman that Apple plans to launch a 'Rugged' version of the wearable with enhanced durability. The rugged version will be oriented towards sports enthusiasts like hikers, athletes, and other cases. Henceforth, Ming-Chi Kuo's report lines up with Mark Gurman's predictions of the 'Rugged' Apple Watch model.

While the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature various glucose monitoring and other health-related integrations, details on the 'SE' model are scarce. Kuo also shares details on the 2022 and 2023 iPhone SE, and AirPods Pro 2. Other than this, all three variants of the 2022 Apple Watch will launch in the second half.

