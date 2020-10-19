Apple Releases watchOS 7.0.3 for Apple Watch Series 3 That Fixes Major Issues

Today, Apple has seen fit to releases watchOS 7.0.3 for Apple Watch Series 3. The update comes a week after the release of watchOS 7.0.2 that fixes a major issue faced by users of Apple Watch Series 3. If you decided to not upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 6 and want to continue with Series 3, you should definitely install the new update. watchOS 7.0.3 brings fix for unexpected restart issues faced by the Apple Watch Series 3. Let's dive in to see some more details on the subject.

Apple Seeds watchOS 7.0.3 to Apple Watch Series 3 Users With Fix for Random Restart Issue

If you own an Apple Watch Series 3, watchOS 7.0.3 can be downloaded via the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone. All you have to do is head over to General > Software Update. Before you install the update, make sure that your Apple Watch has over 50 percent of battery life and plugged in a charger. Also, make sure that the Apple Watch is in the range of your iPhone.

Apple Releases watchOS 7.0.2 With Fix for Battery Drain and ECG

watchOS 7.0.3 is a major update for Apple Watch Series 3 users. Take note that no other Apple Watch model will receive the update since it is only available for the Series 3. As mentioned earlier, the update fixes the random reboot bug which is widely experienced by users. Here's what Apple's release notes says:

watchOS 7.0.3 contains improvements and bug fixes, including an issue where Apple Watch Series 3 may unexpectedly restart for some users.

It's great that Apple has taken note of the issue and released a fix. For one, Apple is still supporting the Apple Watch Series 3 with upgrades. Secondly, it's great to see that Apple has fixed the issue with watchOS 7.0.3 which will breathe new life into the Apple Watch. watchOS 7 is a major upgrade pertaining to the number of features it brings to the table. We will keep you guys updated in the latest as soon as we hear more details on the upgrade.

That's all there is to it, folks. Do you still own an Apple Watch Series 3? Let us know how it's holding up in the comments.