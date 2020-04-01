Today, Apple has seen fit to release the first beta of its upcoming watchOS 6.2.5 to developers for testing purposes. If you're a developer, you can download and install the latest watchOS beta from the Apple Developer Center. If you're not enrolled in the program, head over to Apple's developer website. At this point, it might be too early to ask what changes the company is looking to add in the build.

Apple Releases Beta 1 of watchOS 6.2.5 to Developers for Testing Purposes

Beta 1 of watchOS 6.2.5 arrives a week after the company released watchOS 6.2 to the general public. watchOS 6.2 added in-app purchases to the Apple Watch App Store. Apart from this, Apple has also released the first beta of iOS 13.4.5 to developers yesterday along with macOS 10.15.5 and tvOS 13.4.5.

If you're interested in downloading watchOS 6.2.5 on your compatible Apple Watch, it is available for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Simply navigate to General > Software Update and that's it. Make sure that your Apple Watch has over 50 percent of battery life and plugged in. Moreover, make sure that the Apple Watch is in the range of your iPhone.

As we have mentioned earlier, it might be too early to ask what Apple might have added in the new beta 1 of watchOS 6.2.5. However, there will be bug fixes and performance enhancements for overall stability of the platform. We will keep you guys posted as soon as we hear more details on it. Other than that, iOS 13.4.5 beta code string hints on a new iPhone with Touch ID with support for Carkey. The iPhone 9 is expected to be released in mid-April if past reports are anything to go by, so do stick around.

