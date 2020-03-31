Apple Seeds First Beta of iOS 13.4.5, macOS 10.15.5, tvOS 13.4.5 to Developers

Today, Apple has seen fit to release the first beta of iOS 13.4.5, macOS 10.15.5, tvOS 13.4.5 to developers for testing purposes. The latest beta builds arrive a week after the company publicly released iOS 13.4, macOS 10.15.4, and tvOS 13.4. if you're a developer, you can download the latest beta builds from the Apple Developer Center right now.

Starting off with iOS 13.4.5, you can download to from the Apple Developer Center or via the over-the-air mechanism. However, a proper configuration profile is required from the Developer Center. At this stage, there is no word why Apple decided to use iOS 13.4.5 instead of iOS 13.4.1. At this point, we're not sure what the new beta build adds apart from bug fixes and performance enhancements.

Apple also seeded the first beta of macOS 10.15.5 to developers. It can be downloaded from the Software Update mechanism in System preferences once a proper configuration profile is installed from the Developer Center. Much like iOS 13.4.5, there's no news at the moment what the latest beta will hold in terms of features, so be sure to stay tuned in for that.

Other than iOS 13.4.5, tvOS 13.4.5 is designed for the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV. It can be installed on compatible Apple TV models using a profile that is installed using Xcode. tvOS updates are generally minor in scale but we will let you guys know what the latest beta adds to the table.

At this point, we're not sure what the company has added to the mix with the latest releases. Nonetheless, we will let you guys know as soon as developers are done tinkering with the new build. If you're a developer, you can download and install the latest geta update from the Developer Center right now. We recently heard Apple was planning to released a new build for iOS 13.4 and so it did.

