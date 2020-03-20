Apple Prefers mini LED to OLED for Medium-Sized Screens, Says New Report; New iPad Pro to Feature It

News surrounding Apple switching to mini LED technology has been circulating around for quite a while now. Apparently, the technology giant aims to bring mini LED to six different products, including a brand new 14.1-inch MacBook Pro. However, it looks like the company’s first priority will be the iPad Pro line because a new report alleges that Apple prefers mini LED for medium-sized displays.

New 5G iPad Pro Launch With mini LED Expected to Happen During Q4 2020, Says Report

Apple’s preference for mini LED lighting over OLED was published by DigiTimes as the latest report states the following.

“Apple reportedly prefers mini LED to OLED for its medium-size devices and will launch an iPad Pro with mini LED backlighting in the fourth quarter of 2020.”

The iPhone maker’s possible preference for this technology stems from the fact that mini LED doesn’t exhibit the same ‘burn in’ effect caused by using OLED screens. Also, mini LED tech is able to produce more or less the same level of brightness, with improved color accuracy when compared to LCD, making it perfect for creative professionals that want to use it in something as portable and powerful like the 2020 iPad Pro.

However, if you’ll notice, neither of the 2020 iPad Pro models ship with a mini LED screen. Fortunately, for those that haven’t purchased them yet, you might want to hold off right now and slip that wallet back in your pocket. That’s because an earlier rumor talks about an upgraded iPad Pro with an A14X Bionic chipset and 5G support that will launch later this year. However, this rumor doesn’t mention anything related to the new slates sporting a new display; the only other highlight in that rumor was that upgraded models will arrive later this year. DigiTimes seems to believes that these versions will also sport mini LED screens.

We also want to let our readers know that reports of a 2020 5G iPad Pro launch have been detailed previously, which stated that the A14X Bionic will be made using TSMC’s 5nm node. TSMC is reported to start mass production of the advanced node from April of this year, so it makes sense for Apple to use the latest technology to develop the A14X Bionic.

Other highlights of the report talks about the wide adoption of mini LED technology thanks to Apple, and according to industry sources, in the next five years, more products using an upgraded display might materialize.

The first of many could be the 2020 5G iPad Pro, so let us keep our fingers crossed and see if Apple goes through with the plan or not.

