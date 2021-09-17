You Can Now Pre-order Any iPhone 13 Model From Apple’s Online Store

Pre-orders for Apple’s entire iPhone 13 series are now live on the company’s online store, and unlike last year, you will not have to wait for each version to be available at a later time. In case you missed out on Apple’s official announcement, we were greeted by the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, followed by the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

In terms of design, all four models are largely unchanged compared to the iPhone 12 series, save for the bigger cameras, increase in thickness and weight, plus some new colors. Otherwise, the screen sizes remain the same as last year’s models. Some customers might not feel the need to upgrade to any iPhone 13 model if they own an iPhone 12 member from 2020, but there are those that demand the very best, and Apple has made it possible for you to experience what it is like to own them.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are available to pre-order in the Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED finishes, while the more premium iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max can be secured in the Sierra Blue, Silver, Gold and Graphite colors. For the first time, Apple is offering 128GB of internal storage for the base models while offering a 1TB version for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max for those that need it.

Also for the first time, you can experience iOS with a 120Hz high refresh rate display, but that is only possible with the more expensive iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. As for the pricing, those details are provided as follows.

iPhone 13 mini - $699

iPhone 13 - $799

iPhone 13 Pro - $999

iPhone 13 Pro Max - $1,099

All iPhone 13 models will be officially available on September 24. Which one will you pre-order? Share your choices down in the comments.