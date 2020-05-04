Apple is Now Selling the Mavic Air 2 Directly on its Website

The newly-launched DJI Mavic Air 2 camera drone is now available to buy directly from Apple's official website.

At the time of writing, you can grab the Mavic Air 2 or the Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo for a price of $799 and $989, respectively. Apple's website says that the drone will be ready to ship in a couple of week's time and you can get your orders in right now.

The DJI Mavic Air 2 is a monumental upgrade over the previous model. Rather than just throwing in a small lick of paint and calling it a day, DJI scrapped the design of the outgoing version in favor of consistency across the entire lineup. What we mean by that is, the drone looks a lot like the Mavic 2 and the Mavic Mini. This can be a good thing, or bad, depending on how you look at it.

The new Air manages to offer a flight time of up to 34 minutes, which is the highest in any Mavic drone. But the icing on the cake is the fact that this drone ditches Wi-Fi in favor of OcuSync 2.0, offering a range of up to 10KM along with a 1080p feed straight on the controller itself. Speaking of which, the controller has been redesigned as well and now lets you clamp your phone on top of the controller rather than underneath, making it comfortable to access the joysticks.

On the camera front, the Air 2 manages to appease a lot of users out there. There's no a half-inch sensor that can shoot stunning 48-megapixel photos while video can be pushed up to 4K at 60 frames-per-second. If you are really into those cinematic shots, then you will be pleased to know that the drone can shoot 1080p footage in 240 frames-per-second.

