DJI Mavic Air 2 Now Official: Up to 34 Minutes of Flight Time, 4K60p Video Recording, More [Video]

The DJI Mavic Air 2 drone is now official with specs that gives everything else a run for its money. With a flight time of 34 minutes, the highest in any Mavic drone, this is going to be a fan favorite flying camera for a long time to come.

DJI's Mavic Air 2 Boasts a Bigger Battery, Upgraded Controller, Larger Camera Sensor, And Everything Else that Makes it a Blockbuster

The leaks gave us a glimpse of what we can expect from the Mavic Air 2. Now that it's official, the missing bits give us a complete picture in what we will be getting on May 11th, for a price of just $799.

Right off the bat, the drone features a refreshed design which puts it in line with the Mavic Mini and the Mavic 2. It folds into a compact package, making it super easy to carry around. Interestingly, the new Air is actually slightly heavier (at 570g) and bulkier than the previous Mavic Air.

On the camera front, the Mavic Air 2 features a larger half-inch sensor that is capable of shooting 4K video at 60 frames per second. You can pump that frame rate to 240 if you are wiling to turn down the resolution a little. Also, the drone can shoot time-lapse videos in 8K.

The half-inch sensor on the Mavic Air 2 shoots photos in 48-megapixels but is set to 12-megapixel by default. With a fixed 28mm, f/2.8 lens, you get a nice field of view whenever you're flying about, giving you extra room to frame your shots properly.

On the battery front, you can get a flight time of up to 34 minutes, which is highest in any Mavic drone. But that's not all, since the drone ditches Wi-Fi for OcuSync 2.0, therefore you can expect a super solid connection with range up to 10KM. And the video transmission will be in 1080p. Are you blown away yet?

The controller has been significantly refreshed, and now the phone is mounted on top rather than at the bottom, which means no more ugly antennas sticking out.

On the software front, every single feature has received an update including autonomous flight modes. Even if you are not an experienced pilot, the DJI Mavic Air 2 will make you look like a pro.

While the base package includes the drone itself and the controller, you can bump things up to a Fly More Combo for a price of just $988. The bundle gets you three batteries, prop guards, charging hub, carrying bad and ND filters, something which professional flyers are going to love.

As mentioned above, the Mavic Air 2 will be available on the 11th of May for preorder for a starting price of just $799.

For a full list of specs, be sure to check out DJI's official website.