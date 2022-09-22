DJI Osmo Mobile 6 is Now The Best Smartphone Gimbal

DJI has gone ahead and announced the sixth generation of its smartphone gimbal, the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 is now official and the company is trying to make sure that it stands out from the crowd as it promises a better overall experience all thanks to a combination of hardware, software, and some editing magic.

According to the company, the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 is designed in such a way that it is smaller and deploys faster. It uses the newly designed handle and larger clamp that can easily accommodate bigger phones with their cases on. The gimbal just weighs over 300 grams, and it is small enough to be carried in a pocket. You also get a built-in extension rod that lets you get better angles with ease.

DJI Osmo Mobile 6 is Now Official But Do We Really Want a Mobile Gimbal?

The DJI Osmo Mobile 6 also has a Quick Launch feature that is available only for iPhone users. Attaching an iPhone to this gimbal will automatically trigger the Mimo app alert to enter the camera view. DJI mentions how this has reduced the preparation time and you can be up and running three times faster.

The DJI Osmo Mobile 6 also comes with ActiveTrack 5.0 and now offers more stable tracking at longer distances. You will also get the chance to track subjects on the front camera that may turn to the side or spin. The gimbal also brings features such as Follow, Tilt Lock, FPV, and Spin Shot.

When using the Follow mode, the camera view follows the gimbal's pan and title movements and stays level when you are rolling. Tilt Lock makes it so that the camera view is only following the gimbal's pan movement and has stability during tilts and rolls. In FPV mode, all three axes of the gimbal follow the movement of the handle and SpinShot lets the users push the joystick left or right to control the rotation of the camera view and create footage that comes out looking more dynamic.

The DJI Osmo Mobile 6 has multiple intelligent modes including Timelapse, DynamicZoom, Gesture Control, Panorama, and Story Mode

DJI Osmo Mobile 6 is now available starting today for $159 and comes with a magnetic clamp, tripod, power cable, and storage pouch.