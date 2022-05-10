Latest DJI Mini 3 Pro Features Improvements in All Departments With Enhanced Battery, Better Cameras and Portability

Today, DJI has seen fit to announce its latest Mini 3 Pro drone with a plethora of major upgrades in almost all departments. The latest in the Mini series comes with enhanced portability, better cameras, and improved battery life compared to the Mini 2. The DJI Mini 3 Pro drone is lightweight at only 249 grams and compliant with drone policies in many countries. Scroll down to read more details on the DJI Mini 3 drone and how it differs from its predecessor.

DJI Mini 3 Pro Drone Launched With Enhanced Portability, Better Cameras, and Improved Battery Life

As mentioned earlier, DJI has bestowed the Mini 3 Pro with enhanced portability. What this means is that it is now capable of folding down like other DJI drones. This makes it portable and easy to carry. The new structural design has shaped the arms and propellers to be aerodynamic which results in longer flight times. It would not be wrong to say that DJI has bestowed the Mini 3 Pro with features derived from higher-end Mavic and Air models.

DJI Mini 3 Leaks to Show New Design and Controller With Built-In Hi-Res Screen

As for safety, the new dual-vision sensors on the front and back allow the Mini 3 Pro to fly safely. The DJI Mini 3 Pro is the first drone in the Mini lineup to feature a Tri-Directional Obstacle sensing visual sensor that caters to obstacles from forward, backward, and downwards. These sensors work together to enable Advanced Pilot Assistance System that devises a safe flight path around the obstacles. Moreover, these sensors also play a major role in keeping a subject in the center of the frame.

In terms of camera performance, the DJI Mini 3 Pro features a 1/1.3-inch camera with an f/1.7 aperture. The camera module is capable of producing images at 48MP. It is also capable of shooting 4K videos at 60fps with HDR video at 30fps and 4x digital zoom. In contrast to its predecessor, the Mini 3 Pro also performs significantly well in low light.

With all of the improvements mentioned above, the DJI Mini 3 Pro features improved battery life. It can now offer 34 minutes of flight time after a full charge. The extended flight battery option will give you a maximum of 47 minutes for a flight. The new Mini 3 Pro can be paired with the DJI RC which features a 5.5-inch touchscreen and DJI Fly app integration.

DJI Mavic 3 Leaks to Show Slimmer Arms and Longer Propellers in a Stealthy Aerodynamic Design

If you are interested in getting the Mini 3 Pro, it is priced at $669. Other than this, the Mini 3 Pro with an RC-N1 remote will be available at $759. If you want to pair the Mini 3 Pro with a DJI RC, you will have to spend $909. You can pre-order the DJI Mini 3 Pro starting today from the official website.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on the subject? Are you looking to get your hands on the latest model? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.