DJI Mavic 3 Pro Could Ship with a Four Thirds Sensor, 46-Minute Flight Time and More

We all know DJI is when you are looking at the world of aerial photography. The company will introduce a new drone that will offer better battery life and two cameras instead of one. According to information from DroneDJ and Jasper Ellens, the DJI Mavic 3 Pro is not only real, but it will be coming this November and will have some nice improvements over the previous models.

At the moment, DJI's standard-sized drones offer over half an hour in the air before they require a battery, the DJI Mavic 3 Pro is said to offer up to 46 minutes of flight time, and that is despite having better and more powerful hardware under the hood. You are getting a secondary camera that will have its sensor and lens. This means that the drone could offer a telephoto and wide-angle camera at the same time.

DJI Mavic 3 Pro Could Become the Most Impressive Drone Out There

The DJI Mavic 3 Pro is also getting a larger Four Thirds sensor for the 24mm f/2.8-f/11 camera, and secondly, you are getting a 1/2" sensor that can stretch out to 160mm for a 15-degree field of view.

The sensors are 20 and 12-megapixel each and can also record 5.2K video. It also seems like the drone can charge straight from the USB Type-C cable, which means that you will not have to pop out the battery first. You are looking at 920 grams of overall weight as well.

Last but not least, the DJI Mavic 3 will have two models; one of them is going to be the Pro, and the other one is going to be the Cine model, which allegedly comes with a built-in SSD and comes with a "1Gbps Lightspeed Data Cable" and a new version of DJI's Smart Controller with upgraded OcuSync video transmission.

Both sources have claimed that the Mavic 3 Pro should start at $1,600 but cost another $1,000 for the Cine package. The sources also claim that the drone is going to go official on 15th November.