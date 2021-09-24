DJI Mavic 3 Pro Could Ship with a Four Thirds Sensor, 46-Minute Flight Time and More
We all know DJI is when you are looking at the world of aerial photography. The company will introduce a new drone that will offer better battery life and two cameras instead of one. According to information from DroneDJ and Jasper Ellens, the DJI Mavic 3 Pro is not only real, but it will be coming this November and will have some nice improvements over the previous models.
At the moment, DJI's standard-sized drones offer over half an hour in the air before they require a battery, the DJI Mavic 3 Pro is said to offer up to 46 minutes of flight time, and that is despite having better and more powerful hardware under the hood. You are getting a secondary camera that will have its sensor and lens. This means that the drone could offer a telephoto and wide-angle camera at the same time.
DJI Mavic 3 Pro Could Become the Most Impressive Drone Out There
The DJI Mavic 3 Pro is also getting a larger Four Thirds sensor for the 24mm f/2.8-f/11 camera, and secondly, you are getting a 1/2" sensor that can stretch out to 160mm for a 15-degree field of view.
#Mavic3 full manual and specs! Price: 1600. Date: 15 November. Smart controller, 15 km. 4/3 inch.@DroneXL1 @geeksvana @dronedj @techdronemedia @DronewatchNL @DronefriendlyB @dronemodelismo @OsitaLV @DJIGlobal pic.twitter.com/2w1slWCOc2
— Jasper Ellens - 27 Leaks (@JasperEllens) September 23, 2021
The sensors are 20 and 12-megapixel each and can also record 5.2K video. It also seems like the drone can charge straight from the USB Type-C cable, which means that you will not have to pop out the battery first. You are looking at 920 grams of overall weight as well.
Do you want the #Mavic3 Single package for $1600, the Fly More or Cine Premium Combo? Order now! … oh wait… ok, we’ll just follow me then. I have another surprise coming soon.@DroneXL1 @geeksvana @dronedj @techdronemedia @DronewatchNL @DronefriendlyB @dronemodelismo @OsitaLV pic.twitter.com/0Ap8Zxpuua
— Jasper Ellens - 27 Leaks (@JasperEllens) September 23, 2021
Last but not least, the DJI Mavic 3 will have two models; one of them is going to be the Pro, and the other one is going to be the Cine model, which allegedly comes with a built-in SSD and comes with a "1Gbps Lightspeed Data Cable" and a new version of DJI's Smart Controller with upgraded OcuSync video transmission.
Both sources have claimed that the Mavic 3 Pro should start at $1,600 but cost another $1,000 for the Cine package. The sources also claim that the drone is going to go official on 15th November.