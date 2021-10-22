DJI Mavic 3 Leaks to Show Slimmer Arms and Longer Propellers in a Stealthy Aerodynamic Design

DJI's upcoming Mavic 3 drone is expected to make a public appearance on November 5. While details on the drone did surface online, there are a lot of details still left undiscovered, A new leak has emerged online that appears to show the Mavic 3 with slimmer arms and longer propellers. Scroll down to read more details on the leaked image of the forthcoming drone from DJI.

New Leaked Images Appear to Show the DJI Mavic 3 With Slimmer Arms, Longer Propellers, More

The leaked images of the DJI Mavic 3 reveal a sleek drone with slimmer arms and significantly longer propellers than its predecessor. The image seems to be taken in a warehouse which shows that preorders and shipments have started reaching dealers. The images clearly show the physical changes we can expect in the coming days. The propellers have also received some changes as the tips do not show any curves.

While one leaked image of the DJI Mavic 3 shows slimmer arms and longer propellers, the other image appears to show the dual-camera module. The new camera module will potentially house better sensors for aerial photography and videography. However, we will hear more details on the technical specifications at the launch next month.

Another major thing to note here is that the new stealthy aerodynamic design will allow the DJI Mavic 3 to deliver a quieter flight while increasing its efficiency. We will share more details on the subject as soon as we have further information. Moreover, we will cover the launch of Mavic 3 extensively, so be sure to stick around.

