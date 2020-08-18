iPad Air 4 Release Date Could Be Held Sometime in March 2021, According to a Tipster

The iPad Air 4 looks like a promising tablet that will cement its position in between Apple’s low-cost offering, and the premium iPad Pro family. Unfortunately, potential customers wanting to see the slate this year will be disappointing with the latest news because a tipster claims that the new model will arrive next year.

This Year, Customers Should Expect the Low-Cost iPad 8 and the Upgraded iPad Pro Models

Replying to a tweet that was concerned with the arrival of the iPad Air 4, tipster Komiya states that the tablet will arrive in March 2021. Unfortunately, he doesn’t reveal if the unveiling will be part of some event or if Apple will go through with a soft launch and call it a day. Since the technology giant did multiple soft launches this year, we don’t think a regular iPad Air 4 unveiling should be much of a problem in 2021.

The tipster earlier mentioned that the iPad Air 4 may also get its own Magic Keyboard accessory just like the 2020 iPad Pro, meaning that a switch to USB-C could also be possible. Speaking of USB-C, a completely different report actually talks about the iPad Air 4 making the switch, and in the act, it will become just the second tablet family from Apple to adopt a new port.

March 2021 — Komiya (@komiya_kj) August 18, 2020

Sadly, that’s all the information we have for you at this time because Komiya hasn’t provided information concerning its internal specifications. However, rumors point toward the use of the powerful and highly efficient A14 Bionic, the same silicon that Apple will use in the iPhone 12 lineup. After all, the company did the same with the current-generation iPad Air 3 when it incorporated an A12 Bionic.

However, to keep costs down, Apple might also use the A13 Bionic, and it is no slouch when it comes to performance, but according to a previously leaked report highlighting a 40 percent performance increase, the A14 Bionic is in a league of its own. All in all, keep in mind that the release date might change in the blink of an eye so remember to treat all of this info with a pinch of salt for now and we’ll be back with more updates for you.

News Source: Twitter (Komiya)