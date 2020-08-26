Apple Files Seven New iPad Models Running iPadOS 14, Eight Apple Watch Versions With EEC, Hinting at Imminent Launch

The next couple of months are going to be exciting ones if you’ve been waiting for new Apple products that is. The company has managed to file several models with the Eurasian Economic Commission, or EEC, and that only means that in the near future, we’ll be greeted with new iPad and Apple Watch models.

Apple Watch Series 6, iPad 8 Are the Expected Models to Be Unveiled in the Coming Weeks

According to the details published by Consomac, given below are the following iPad models that Apple filed with the EEC. Keep in mind that all registered models are running iPadOS 14.

A2270

A2072

A2316

A2324

A2325

A2428

A2429

As for the Apple Watch models, their registered numbers have been given below.

A2291

A2292

A2351

A2352

A2375

A2376

A2355

A2356

According to countless rumors and reports, only the Apple Watch Series 6 is expected to be released this year. This model is expected to ship with a blood oxygen detection feature, not to mention being able to track your sleep, as well as panic attacks. As for the iPad, the iPad 8 is expected to succeed the iPad 7 but according to previous rumors, it will maintain a lot of the design aspects as the current-generation low-cost model.

For example, the iPad 8 is rumored to ship with the same 10.2-inch IPS LCD screen, and it might feature the same Touch ID home button. However, Apple is expected to incorporate the powerful A12 Bionic in the latest low-cost version. Additional iPad models that might arrive later this year are upgraded iPad Pro versions. According to a previous rumor, these premium slates might ship with 5G modems, along with 5nm A14X Bionic chipsets, turning them into the slimmest and most powerful tablets available in the market.

These new versions may arrive as early as September, though nothing is confirmed by Apple for the moment so you’ll have to treat this information with a pinch of salt for now. Are you excited to see what the company has in store for us in the coming weeks? Tell us down in the comments.

News Source: Consomac