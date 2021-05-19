Foldable Pixel Codenamed ‘Passport’ & Pixel 6 Series Get Referenced in Android 12 Beta

Android 12 Beta 1 is officially here for compatible Pixel models, but there are some other surprises that may be of interest to you. Thanks to some digging around, some references in the latest Beta revealed unreleased handsets from Google, and one, in particular, was the foldable Pixel. Let us check these out in more detail.

Specific Numbers Associated With Four Unreleased Pixel Models Have Been Leaked

According to the valuable information 9to5Google dugout, there appear to be a total of four unreleased Pixel models. The most interesting of them all is the foldable Pixel, touting the codename ‘Passport’, which likely describes the form factor of the device. The model numbers associated with the following Pixel smartphones are for the Japanese variants, and their codenames have also been listed.

Barbet (Pixel 5a 5G) – G4S1M

Oriole (Pixel 6) – GR1YH

Raven (Pixel 6) – GF5KQ

Passport (foldable Pixel) – GPQ72

The codename ‘Passport’ has been mentioned previously, along with two more smartphones that we now believe to hail from the Pixel 6 lineup. However, while it will be exciting to see the company jump forth and introduce something that will take on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3, we do not believe that it will be this early. After all, Google does not have the strongest grip when it comes to smartphone market share, and releasing costly handsets that may not hold up to the test of time will be detrimental to the company’s progress.

Fortunately, for those that wanted an affordable Pixel running stock Android, Google has confirmed that the Pixel 5a 5G is not canceled and will be arriving shortly in the U.S. If you are excited to see the ‘Passport’ arrive in 2022, share your thoughts down in the comments and we will be back with more updates.

News Source: 9to5Google