Pixel 6a Gets Compared to Regular Pixel 6 in New Benchmark Leak, Upcoming Mid-Ranger Is Marginally Faster in All Tests

As we get closer to the Pixel 6a’s release, it will not be surprising to see more evidence of the upcoming mid-ranger appear in the form of leaks. The latest one pits the device against the Pixel 6 in a benchmark comparison, and surprisingly, the less expensive version was the better-performing one.

Pixel 6a Features the Same Tensor SoC With 25 Percent Less Memory and Still Manages to Outpace the Pixel 6

The image below from Geekbench shows the comparison between the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6a. It is surprising to see the upcoming mid-ranger doing slightly better than its more expensive sibling in both single-core and multi-core tests. Unfortunately, the difference in Geekbench is minimal, so it is unclear how many times the test was run. Perhaps, if Geekbench was run multiple times, the Pixel 6 may come out on time.

These improvements could also be due to the efforts of Google polishing the software, but we will have to see how well these results translate into real-world usage. Another image below reveals that the phone’s codename is ‘bluejay', and apart from the Tensor chip, the Pixel 6a will feature 6GB of RAM. A previous Geekbench leak revealed the same amount of memory for the device, and it is expected that it will run Android 12 right off the bat. It is possible that the official announcement happens during the Google I/O keynote happening next month.

According to a previous specifications rumor, the Pixel 6a will have a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display, though a high refresh rate panel was not mentioned. A 4800mAh cell is expected to be found underneath the hood, along with 128GB of non-expandable internal storage. Do not expect this model to tout the same camera hardware as the premium Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, though the Tensor chip should aid in improving the image and video quality.

While it will not be winning any ‘fastest, affordable smartphone’ award, the specifications of the Pixel 6a look promising, so let us hope that Google not just nails the pricing of this handset but also the software experience.

News Source: Geekbench