Google’s Foldable Pixel, Codenamed ‘Felix’ to Feature Tensor G2 SoC, 12GB RAM, Claims Latest Specifications Leak

The Google Pixel Fold renders revealed a familiar design, and according to the latest specifications leak, it looks like the device will have similarities there too. According to a benchmark leak, Google’s first foldable Pixel will feature the Tensor G2, the same chipset powering the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Tensor G2 Supposedly Running in the Google Pixel Fold, Obtains the Same Single-Core, Multi-Core Result as Pixel 7 Lineup

The codename ‘Felix’ is often associated with Google’s foldable Pixel, and according to Geekbench 5, the single-core and multi-core results have shown up. In terms of performance, the Tensor G2 does not fare better than the SoC running in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, obtaining a score of 1047 and 3257. Though this makes the chipset significantly slower than the competition, we will see what optimizations Google makes to ensure the Pixel Fold is responsive in real-world tasks.

The CPU configuration of the Tensor G2 running in the ‘Felix’ remains the same. You get two high-performance Cortex-X2 cores running at 2.85GHz, two mid-range Cortex-A78 cores operating at 2.35GHz, and four Cortex-A55 cores with a frequency of 1.80GHz. Aside from that, the alleged smartphone is running Android 13 right off the bat and features 12GB RAM.

To refresh your memory, the Pixel 7 Pro features the same SoC and RAM count, and since Geekbench 5 results can easily be tampered with, it is possible someone manipulated these scores too. No other data is available to us at this time, such as display specifications, battery capacity, and more. If any one of these came out into the open, then we would have made a well-informed opinion of these results. With that being said, we recommend our readers to treat this leak with a pinch of salt.

At the same time, given that the Pixel Fold will launch next year, it is not crazy to think that it will feature the same hardware as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro since the Tensor G3 will launch in Q4 2023 and not earlier.

