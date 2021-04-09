Google Says Pixel 5a 5G Is Not Canceled – Will Be Unveiled Later This Year in the U.S.

Shortly after Jon Prosser published a tweet stating that Google had canceled the Pixel 5a due to the ongoing chip shortage, the technology has come up with the following statement, burying all claims.

“Pixel 5a 5G is not cancelled. It will be available later this year in the U.S. and Japan and announced in line with when last year’s a-series phone was introduced.”

Unfortunately, Google has not mentioned when it plans on unveiling the mid-ranger, but we have high hopes that it will be showcased during the virtual I/O event starting in May. With the latest statement, we also believe that the previous-generation Pixel 4a will become cheaper than its successor. There were very few occasions in which the Pixel 4a received some form of a price cut, so 2021 will present an attractive opportunity for Google to increase its smartphone sales by slashing its $349 retail price.

Pixel 5a Rumored to Be Canceled Due to the Ongoing Chip Shortage, With Google Expected to Continue Pixel 4a Sales

As for the Pixel 5a 5G, previous renders revealed that the upcoming low-cost handset could sport the same construction as the Pixel 4a 5G. This would include a dual-rear camera and similar construction, which is an excellent strategy as it will save Google tremendous engineering and design overheads if it formed a new smartphone from scratch.

As for the internal specifications, we do not believe that the Pixel 5a will feature the company’s custom ‘Whitechapel’ SoC, but likely sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G or a Snapdragon 750G at the very least. While Google has confirmed that the Pixel 5a 5G is not getting canceled, it has not revealed its pricing, which was fairly obvious. Still, we recommend our readers to have a little patience, as all elusive details will be available for the public real soon.

