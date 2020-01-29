Android 10 Update for Galaxy Note 9 Now Available for US Cellular, Xfinity Mobile, and Spectrum Mobile Users in the US

While all variants of Samsung's 2019 flagships have received the One UI 2.0 Android 10 update, the same can't be said for some carrier-locked Galaxy Note 9 units in the US. It's been quite a while since the international variants of the Galaxy Note 9 are on Android 10, and now, some US-based carriers are making the software available for their users. It comes just a day after some Samsung Galaxy S9 units began receiving the Android 10 update in Germany and in the US.

Galaxy Note 9 users on US Cellular, Xfinity Mobile, and Spectrum Mobile should get the Android 10 update soon

The software version for the Android 10 update is N960USQU3DTA4 which is subject to change depending on the carrier. The software is about 2 GB in size and brings with it the January 2020 security patch. You also get all the standard Andriod 10 goodies such as Google’s navigation gestures, a native screen recorder, Link to Windows integration for Microsoft’s Your Phone Companion app, Digital Wellbeing stats, Focus mode, improved privacy and location settings, the option to add an alternative look for facial recognition, Bixby Routines, and more.

Galaxy S9 Gets Stable Android 10 Update in Some Regions

One UI 2.0 is mostly an incremental upgrade that brings very little in the way of new features. It is, in part, because of previous versions of Samsung's Android Fork already featuring some of the 'newer' Android features such as a system-wide dark mode.

If you own a Galaxy Note 9, you can download the Android 10 update over the air from the phone’s Settings » Software update menu. Alternatively, you can install the update by flashing Android 10 firmware on your phone using a Windows PC, but we'd recommend that you wait for it to arrive over the air. Now that the 'smaller' carriers have begun deploying Android 10, we can expect industry bigwigs such as AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile to follow suit in the coming weeks.

