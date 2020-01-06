January 2020 Android Security Patch Rolling Out to Pixels

It's that time of the month again when Google rolls out its monthly security patch for Pixels. Usually, it drops around the fifth of every month. The January 2020 Security Patch is now rolling out for the Pixel 4/4XL, 3a/3a XL, 3/3 XL, and 2/2 XL. The original Pixel's support window ended last month.

There are 8 issues resolved in the January security patch. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and a remote attacker possibly executing code through a crafted file. This is a recurring theme in every monthly update. The only thing we see change is the number of issues resolved every month.

Google further adds that no devices were affected by the said vulnerabilities and that 84% more devices have received security updates compared to last year. As is the case with every monthly security update, there are also several Pixel-specific changes.

The Pixel 4 XL seems to have had trouble shifting colors on the display under low light conditions. That issue has been addressed in this update along with a lot of others. Although the changelog doesn't mention any specifics, they pertain to call, camera audio, and Wi-Fi improvements. Even a boot loop issue seems to have been fixed along with a notification UI fix. Here's a list of factory images and OTAs if you want to sideload the update onto your device.

The update should arrive to all eligible devices in the coming days OTA. Users with an unlocked bootloader, on the other hand, will have to manually sideload it.