Galaxy S9 Gets Stable Android 10 Update in Some Regions

Samsung's Android 10 rollout has been nothing short of spectacular. Not only did the company manage to deliver the update earlier than it promised, but the software is also largely bug-free, which usually isn't the case with a lot of major software builds. The Galaxy S10 series, Note 10 series and the Galaxy Note 9 are now running stable versions of Android 10 worldwide. Even the carrier-unlocked versions of the devices in the US have received the update alongside their carrier-locked peers, something that has never been the case for a long time.

Just yesterday, Samsung posted an updated Android 10 roadmap that put the Galaxy S9 series' Android 10 update in February. It was initially supposed to receive the software in January, according to the company's original schedule. Samsung has now released the update to some users; a full three days ahead of schedule. Furthermore, a US-based carrier Xfinity Mobile has beat everyone else too, as confirmed by a Reddit user.

As you can see in the image above, the update has build version G960USQU7DTA5 and is nearly 2GB in size. It brings with the January Security patch and all the standard One UI 2.0 features such as support for Android 10's new Dark Mode, new icons for some Stock apps, Android 10's new navigation gestures, improved privacy settings, and more.

This update is rather interesting, considering that Samsung usually rolls these out to beta participants first. The Galaxy S9 series has a beta program ongoing for the better part of two months, and Samsung is tight-lipped about why it hasn't been updated yet. Perhaps there are some kinks that need ironing out, and the last thing we need is a rushed rollout.

You should receive a notification asking you to install the update once it is available in your region. You can also check for the update manually by opening the Settings app and heading over to Software update > Download updates manually. Alternatively, you can also sideload the update onto your device using ODIN, but we wouldn't recommend it unless you know your way around the software.