Microsoft introduced Windows 10 in 2015, but it continues to struggle in finding a strategy that works to stabilize the operating system. Sure, the adoption rate is high with the operating system leading the market share and is set to hit 1 billion devices this year, but that probably has more to do with users wanting to go for a secure OS and the End of Life for Windows 7 than anything else.

For over 4 years now, users have complained about broken Windows 10 updates with Microsoft breaking things not only through feature upgrades but also through cumulative updates that are supposed to bring fixes, not more issues. In the most recent example, the company managed to disrupt Windows Search for a majority of Windows 10 users running different versions of the operating system.

Windows 10 Upgrade Woes Continue: Half a Million NHS Devices Still Running Windows 7

After the October 2018 Update - possibly the worst ever update delivered to Windows 10 - Microsoft promised to test Windows 10 updates rigorously and focus on system performance and stability. While the subsequent May 2019 Update and the November 2019 Update have offered a significantly better experience, the operating system is yet to hit that place where its users aren't scared of installing every new update.

Microsoft's answer? Panos Panay

Panos Panay, Microsoft's hardware maestro and the creator of its Surface lineup, is now going to oversee Windows efforts too. Merging the two units together, the Windows maker will call this new team Windows and Devices with Panay as its leader. The news hasn't been officially announced yet but has been confirmed through insider sources. This new strategy clearly shows that Microsoft wants to align both the hardware and software more closely for better results.

"Personally I'm very excited to lead the Windows Client for Microsoft, which will help us streamline our decision-making processes, be clear on our priorities, and deliver the best end user experiences from silicon through operating systems across all Microsoft apps and service connected devices (OEMs and Surface)," Panay wrote in an internal email obtained by the folks at ZDNet. He went on to write (emphasis is ours):

"We believe this will make the Windows Client experience better for the entire PC ecosystem. Designing hardware and software together will enable us to do a better job on our long term Windows bets (dual screen, silicon diversity, connectivity, app platform, etc.) and having a single point of Windows Client Experience leadership driving consistent priorities and resourcing across all of Windows client will help all of us accelerate innovation and improve execution. This is such an amazing time and opportunity to bring more energy to Windows and our customers using Windows. It won't be easy, but extending our growth will be key for our company strategy."

It is too early to predict if new leadership will have significant impact on the operating system or not, but the close tie between the hardware and software segments will surely result in more stability for Windows 10.

Panay will continue to report to Rajesh Jha, who's heading the Experiences and Devices at Microsoft. ZDNet also revealed that Panay may have been looking into other opportunities inside the company and outside at Apple. If this is true, then Microsoft would obviously make efforts to keep its Surface maker from leaving the company.