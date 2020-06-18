Printing issue arrived for several versions of Windows 10 with this month's Patch Tuesday updates. While the company addressed the issue with an out-of-band update for most versions of the OS earlier this week, the latest Windows 10 May 2020 Update, version 2004, was left out.

Today, Microsoft has released KB4567523 (Build 19041.331) for Windows 10 v2004, which is now the second update being delivered to the latest feature update. KB4567523 brings only one fix:

Addresses an issue that might prevent certain printers from printing. The print spooler might generate an error or close unexpectedly when attempting to print, and no output will come from the affected printer. You might also encounter issues with the apps you are attempting to print from, such as receiving an error, or the app might close unexpectedly. This issue might also affect software-based printers, such as when printing to PDF.

Do note that this update won't be available through Windows Update. If you are experiencing printing issues after downloading Patch Tuesday cumulative update, you can manually download KB4567523 from Microsoft Update Catalog.

Details of the Windows 10 printing issue:

Print spooler might error or close unexpectedly when attempting to print After installing KB4557957, certain printers may be unable to print. Print spooler may error or close unexpectedly when attempting to print and no output will come from affected printer. You might also encounter issues with the apps you are attempting to print from. You might receive an error from the app or the app may close unexpectedly. Note This issue might also affect software-based printers, for example printing to PDF. Affected platforms: Client: Windows 10, version 2004; Windows 10, version 1909; Windows 10, version 1903; Windows 10, version 1809; Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2019; Windows 10, version 1803; Windows 10, version 1709; Windows 10, version 1607; Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2015; Windows 8.1

Server: Windows Server, version 2004; Windows Server, version 1909; Windows Server, version 1903; Windows Server, version 1809; Windows Server 2019; Windows Server, version 1803; Windows Server, version 1709 ; Windows Server 2012 R2; Windows Server 2012 Resolution: This issue was resolved in the out-of-band update KB4567523. It is a cumulative update, so you do not need to apply any previous update before installing it. To get the standalone package for KB4567523, search for it in the Microsoft Update Catalog. You can import this update into Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) manually. See the Microsoft Update Catalog for instructions. Note KB4567523 is not available from Windows Update and will not install automatically.

You can keep yourself updated with the list of known issues that affect the latest Windows 10 v2004 through this constantly updated piece.