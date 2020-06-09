Microsoft has started pushing out Windows 10 cumulative updates for several versions of the operating system. June's Patch Tuesday updates are the first batch of updates for the latest Windows 10 version 2004 (complete changelog here). Apart from the Windows 10 May 2020 Update, the company has also released Windows 10 cumulative updates for the previous versions of the OS.

Update are now live for Windows 10 versions 1909 and 1903 (KB4560960), version 1809 (KB4561608 - Build 17763.1282), version 1803 (KB4561621 - Build 17134.1550), version 1709 (KB4561602 - Build 16299.1932), version 1703 (KB4561605 - Build 15063.2409), and the original Windows 10 (KB4561649 - Build 10240.18608).

First Cumulative Updates Arrive for Windows 10 May 2020 Update (One Known Issue Resolved)

Release notes of Windows 10 cumulative update KB4560960

Here is the complete changelog of Windows 10 cumulative update KB4560960 (Builds 18362.900 and 18363.900) out for Windows 10 November 2019 Update and the May 2019 Update:

Updates to improve security when using Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge.

Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.

Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products.

Updates to improve security when using external devices (such as game controllers, printers, and web cameras) and input devices (such as a mouse, keyboard, or stylus).

Improves security in Microsoft Xbox and the Microsoft Store.

Updates for verifying usernames and passwords.

As a reminder, both the versions 1903 and 1909 share a common core operating system and an identical set of system files, which is why both receive the same set of cumulative updates with just a small change in build number. There is also the following known issue affecting these versions, which the company says it will resolve with a future update:

After installing this update on a Windows 10 device with a wireless wide area network (WWAN) LTE modem, reaching the internet might not be possible. However, the Network Connectivity Status Indicator (NCSI) in the notification area might still indicate that you are connected to the internet.

Microsoft has introduced a small change in its monthly updates, prioritizing security updates and pausing optional non-security releases (C and D updates) for all the supported versions of Windows client and server products (Windows 10, version 2004 down to Windows Server 2008 SP2) due to the ongoing health crises. Security updates, like today's, will continue to be delivered.

You can install the latest updates through Settings > Windows Update, or manually through the Microsoft Update Catalog.