Microsoft has released the monthly cumulative update for its latest Windows 10 version 2004, or the May 2020 Update. This latest version has so far already received two cumulative updates, however, there is quite a long list of known issues that is yet to be addressed.

This is the first batch of optional non-security updates that the Windows maker is releasing after it paused these updates back in March as the lockdowns started to be enforced globally. After that the company was only focusing on security fixes.

Here is the complete changelog of KB4565503, Build 19041.388, for Windows 10 version 2004

Addresses an issue in certain apps that use the ImeMode property to control Input Method Editor (IME) mode in Windows 10, version 2004 (the May 2020 Update). For example, this issue prevents input mode from automatically switching to Kanji or Hiragana. For more information, see KB4564002 and the blog post, Getting the May 2020 Update Ready for Release - UPDATED.

Addresses an issue that might prevent you from using PowerShell to change the system locale on Server Core platforms.

Addresses an issue that might cause certain games and applications to have visual distortion when resizing in windowed mode or switching from full screen to window mode.

Addresses an issue that might cause lsass.exe to fail with the error message, “A critical system process, C:\WINDOWS\system32\lsass.exe, failed with status code c0000008. The machine must now be restarted."

Addresses an issue that might prevent some applications from printing documents that contain graphics or large files after installing Windows Updates released June 9, 2020.

Addresses an issue that might prevent you from connecting to OneDrive using the OneDrive app. This issue occurs on some older devices or on devices that have older apps, which use legacy file system filter drivers. As a result, this might prevent these devices from downloading new files or opening previously synced or downloaded files.

Security updates to the Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, the Microsoft Store, Windows Graphics, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Media, Windows Shell, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Management, Windows Kernel, Windows Hybrid Cloud Networking, Windows Storage and Filesystems, Windows Update Stack, Windows MSXML, Windows File Server and Clustering, Windows Remote Desktop, Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge Legacy, and the Microsoft JET Database Engine.

This is a highly critical update since Microsoft is also fixing a CVSS rated-10 critical wormable vulnerability that affects all Windows Server versions through this month's security updates. Also note that the new updates will disable the RemoteFX vGPU feature because of a security vulnerability. "Once this feature is disabled, attempts to start virtual machines (VMs) will fail, and messages such as the following will appear," the company writes:

“The virtual machine cannot be started because all the RemoteFX-capable GPUs are disabled in Hyper-V Manager.”

“The virtual machine cannot be started because the server has insufficient GPU resources.” If you re-enable RemoteFX vGPU, a message similar to the following will appear: "We no longer support the RemoteFX 3D video adapter. If you are still using this adapter, you may become vulnerable to security risk. Learn more (https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?linkid=213976)”

The update is available through Windows Update in the Settings app. You can also choose to manually download and install the update through Microsoft Update Catalog.