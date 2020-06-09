Microsoft has released its first batch of cumulative updates for the latest Windows 10 May 2020 Update, which was delivered at the end of last month. KB4557957 (Build 19041.329) brings a number of security fixes and improvements. However, most of the known issues are yet to be addressed.

Here are the highlights of today's Windows 10 version 2004 cumulative update KB4557957:

Updates an issue that prevents you from using some voice commands in Windows Mixed Reality when the default Windows language is Canadian or Australian English.

Improves the reliability of the keywords used for voice assistants, including Cortana.

Updates to improve security when using Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge.

Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.

Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products.

Updates to improve security when using external devices (such as game controllers, printers, and web cameras) and input devices (such as a mouse, keyboard, or stylus).

Improves security in Microsoft Xbox and the Microsoft Store.

Updates for verifying usernames and passwords.

Updates for storing and managing files. Security fixes: Addresses an issue that prevents users from updating .msi files from a network folder.

Addresses an issue that prevents you from using some voice commands in Windows Mixed Reality when the preferred Windows display language is English (Canada) or English (Australia).

Improves the reliability of voice assistants that use Windows voice activation ( Settings > Privacy > Voice Activation ) for keywords.

> > ) for keywords. Improves the reliability of Cortana's voice activation when using the “Cortana” keyword on devices that support low-power keywords.

Security updates to the Microsoft Scripting Engine, Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Media, Windows Kernel, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Shell, Windows Silicon Platform, Microsoft Xbox, the Microsoft Store, Windows Cloud Infrastructure, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Management, Windows Authentication, Windows Cryptography, Microsoft HoloLens, Windows Virtualization, Windows Peripherals, Windows Storage and Filesystems, Windows File Server and Clustering, Windows Hybrid Storage Services, the Microsoft JET Database Engine, and the Windows Update Stack.

One known issue mitigated through the latest Windows 10 version 2004 cumulative update

From the list of known issues of Windows 10 version 2004, only the restart bug appears to have been mitigated through today's cumulative update. The issue, as reported earlier, was with some devices using Always On, Always Connected feature.

Failing to Install Latest Windows 10 Update? Here’s How to Fix Error Codes 0x80073712, 0x800F0922, 0xc1900104, & 0xc1900223

Errors or unexpected restarts for some devices using Always On, Always Connected Some devices using the Always On, Always Connected feature might have compatibility issues with Windows 10, version 2004 (the Windows 10 May 2020 Update). Affected devices will have more than one Always On, Always Connected capable network adapter, such as the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, and might receive errors or unexpected shutdown or restart.

Microsoft hasn't, however, removed the compatibility hold over the affected devices yet. The Windows maker said it will do so in the coming weeks. More details are available over in the release notes.