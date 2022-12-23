AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU Currently Priced At $569 US, $130 US Lower Than MSRP

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X can still be found at a much lower price point than its MSRP at $569 US at various retailers.

AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs see more price drops as we creep closer to 2023. Just recently, the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X fell to $238.99 US, a $62 US drop versus its MSRP. European retailers were seeing even more considerable savings than the US releases. Today, we are witnessing more US retailers lowering prices on AMD Ryzen 7000 series chips, such as the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X.

Various US retailers including Amazon, Newegg, Microcenter & BestBuy share this new price reduction for the AMD Ryzen 7950X CPU which is now reduced to as low as $568.99. AMD's official store does not offer the same discount, so users looking to score an almost 30% reduction from the list price of $799 on Amazon or an 18% reduction from $699 on Newegg have to find the chip through the mentioned retailers. Before the Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping season, AMD Ryzen 7950X saw its most considerable reduction, dropping to $549.99 in the US. The official AMD store saw identical reductions in pricing as Amazon.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X retains its healthy 16-core and 32-thread count from the previous two generations. The CPU will feature an impressive base frequency of 4.5 GHz and a boost clock of up to 5.7 GHz (5.85 GHz F-Max) which should make it 200 MHz faster than Intel's Alder Lake Core i9-12900KS which has a boost frequency of 5.5 GHz on a single-core. As for the cache, the CPU comes with 80 MB of that which includes 64 MB from L3 (32 MB per CCD) and 16 MB from L2 (1 MB per core). The CPU has an official MSRP of $699.99 US and you can read our review here.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Raphael Desktop CPU Specs:

CPU Name Architecture Process Node Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (SC Max) Cache TDP Prices (TBD) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 5nm 16/32 4.5 GHz 5.7 GHz 80 MB (64+16) 170W $699 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 4 5nm 12/24 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 170W $549 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900 Zen 4 5nm 12/24 3.6 GHz 5.4 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 65W $429 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 4.5 GHz 5.4 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 105W $399 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700 Zen 4 5nm 8/16 3.6 GHz 5.3 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 65W $329 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 5nm 6/12 4.7 GHz 5.3 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 105W $299 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600 Zen 4 5nm 6/12 3.8 GHz 5.1 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 65W $229 US

The reduction in price for new AMD CPUs could be attributed to the components that require the Zen 4 architecture's processing power. DDR5 memory modules are expensive to convert, and motherboards that support the memory and the new chipset are also costly. This inflation of cost to upgrade has required AMD to take a severe risk by lowering their production costs to maintain their current lead over rival Intel.

It is unknown how long the pricing will remain as low as it currently is or if AMD will raise the price in 2023, months after the Intel Raptor Lake release, which will be their largest competition, at least in the US. Also, we have yet to hear if any European retailers will further reduce the cost of this SKU in the coming days. AMD will soon be expanding its Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup with X3D and Non-X parts in 2023 which would allow for better value on the AM5 platform.