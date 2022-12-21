AMD Ryzen 5 7600X CPU Prices Drop To $238.99 US At Amazon

CPU pricing, especially between Intel and AMD, has been a hot topic as of late, especially with AMD continuing to lower prices across the board on the newest Zen 4 desktop architecture. Released just before the beginning of the holiday season, albeit the Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping events, AMD released their new Ryzen 7000 CPU series for much less than expected to combat the upcoming Intel launch of the Raptor Lake series to be revealed at CES 2023.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Sees A Price Drop To $238.99 US Over At Amazon To Tackle Intel Raptor Lake Chips

Currently, you can jump onto Amazon.com and find the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X CPU, with six cores across twelve threads (unlocked), for $238.99. However, Amazon runs a sitewide coupon that adds $10 off the regular price, bringing the cost to $238.99. The CPU has seen a 27% reduction since the official launch. And that is not the only one affected. AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X and 7900X have seen up to twenty percent off as well, while the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X has seen a thirteen percent reduction.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Processor. Image source: Amazon US via PCWorld.

In Europe, it's a similar story but much more dramatic. The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X sells for twenty-four percent less than the launch. The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X and Ryzen 5 7600X are slightly less reduced, with the former at twenty-two percent lower and the latter with a twenty percent difference in cost. The AMD Ryzen 7 7700X receives a minor reduction, but still entirely worth it, at a total of eighteen percent less than it was at launch. The cost is much higher than the American dollar on the four models.

Below is the current price in American dollars on Amazon.com and compares it to the lowest price found for European retailers and the official AMD store.

Model Amazon.com (US) EU Retail Lowest Price Official AMD Store Ryzen 9 7950X CPU $573 (€539.74) €604 ($641.27) €645 ($684.80) Ryzen 9 7900X CPU $440 (€414.46) €495 ($525.55) €532 ($564.83) Ryzen 7 700X CPU $348 (€327.80) €365 ($38.52) €392 ($416.19) Ryzen 5 7600X CPU $239 (€225.13) €267 ($283.48) €280 ($297.28)

With Intel's launch only half a month away, it is rumored that early pricing for the Raptor Lake line will continue its trend of offering low-cost options for consumers. For example, the Intel Gen Core i5-12400 was initially released around $200, and the F variation was twenty to thirty dollars less upon launch in the US. Anticipated pricing for the new i5-13400F processor will be near the same low pricing as its predecessor, especially when the i5-12600K is currently between $240 to $250.

CES 2023 will begin on January 3, 2023, for media outlets and large presentations, while the entire event will be on January 5, 2023, with an expected 1,300 companies in attendance.

News Sources: VideoCardz, ComputerBase, PCWorld