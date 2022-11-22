AMD Officially Price Cuts Ryzen 7000 CPUs: 7950X For $574 US, 7900X For $474 US, 7700X For $349 US, 7600X For $249 US

The price cuts drop the prices of existing Ryzen 7000 CPUs by up to $125 US, making them far better in terms of value than they were at launch.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Official Price Cuts Are Here: Ryzen 9 7950X Drops To $574 US With A $125 US Drop

Over the last couple of days, we have seen AMD's retail partners heavily discounting the Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs. It started with the European and Asia Pacific regions and more recently, the price cuts were seen at US retailers too such as Amazon and Newegg. Now, AMD's official US store has announced these price cuts too.

All four CPUs, the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, and Ryzen 5 7600X have got price cuts. The flagship 16-core is currently priced at $573.99 US at the retailer which is a $125 US price cut, the 12-core is priced at $473.99 US which is a $76 US price cut, the 8-core model is priced at $348 US which is a $51 US price cut while the entry-level 6-core variant is priced at $248.99 US & that's a $51 US price cut too. As we saw with the European price cuts, the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X leads when it comes to the highest price cut.

Microcenter is also offering up to $100 US off on a brand new AMD X670 motherboard with the purchase of a Ryzen 7000 CPU or $100 US off & a free 32 GB DDR5 kit along with the purchase of the top Ryzen 9 and Ryzen 7 chips. Starting tomorrow, we will be looking at even more deals from various retailers not just on the AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs but other components from AMD and also its competitors. AMD will soon be expanding its Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup with X3D and Non-X parts in 2023 so these price cuts make sense.