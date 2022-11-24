You Can Buy The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16-Core CPU For The Same Price As The 12-Core Ryzen 9 7900X at $549.99 US

Over at Amazon, one can find the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X for an incredibly low price of just $549.99 US which is the MSRP of the Ryzen 9 7900X.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16-Core 'Zen 4' CPU Available At Its Lowest Price Yet of Just $549.99 US

We have seen some incredibly stellar price cuts and deals on the AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs at various retailers. AMD also expanded upon these deals by offering the same price cuts at its official store a few days ago. The flagship AMD Ryzen 9 7950X saw the biggest price drop, falling from $699 US to just $573.99 US (a -18% drop). However, Amazon is currently offering the CPU at a far better price and also the lowest for the Ryzen 9 7950X yet.

Amazon has listed the CPU for $549.99 US which is a $150 US price cut versus the official MSRP of $699.99 US marking a -21.5% drop. For those wondering, this is a 16-core Zen 4 part whereas the 12-core Ryzen 9 7900X has an official retail price of $549.99 US too. Even with a discounted price of $473.99 US, the Ryzen 9 7950X just looks to be a far better product in terms of performance per $.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X retains its healthy 16-core and 32-thread count from the previous two generations. The CPU will feature an impressive base frequency of 4.5 GHz and a boost clock of up to 5.7 GHz (5.85 GHz F-Max) which should make it 200 MHz faster than Intel's Alder Lake Core i9-12900KS which has a boost frequency of 5.5 GHz on a single-core. As for the cache, the CPU comes with 80 MB of that which includes 64 MB from L3 (32 MB per CCD) and 16 MB from L2 (1 MB per core). The CPU has an official MSRP of $699.99 US and you can read our review here.

CPU Name Architecture Process Node Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (SC Max) Cache TDP Prices (USD) Price (22/11/22)) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 5nm 16/32 4.5 GHz 5.7 GHz 80 MB (64+16) 170W $699 US $573.99 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 4 5nm 12/24 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 170W $549 US $473.99 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 4.5 GHz 5.4 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 105W $399 US $348.99 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 5nm 6/12 4.7 GHz 5.3 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 105W $299 US $248.99 US

Microcenter is also offering up to $100 US off on a brand new AMD X670 motherboard with the purchase of a Ryzen 7000 CPU or $100 US off & a free 32 GB DDR5 kit along with the purchase of the top Ryzen 9 and Ryzen 7 chips. Starting tomorrow, we will be looking at even more deals from various retailers not just on the AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs but other components from AMD and also its competitors. AMD will soon be expanding its Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup with X3D and Non-X parts in 2023 so these price cuts make sense.