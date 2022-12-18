AMD Ryzen 7000 Non-X CPU Lineup Specs & Prices Leak Out: Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700, Ryzen 5 7600 For AM5

The final specifications and prices of AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7000 Non-X CPU lineup for the AM5 platform have leaked out.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Non-X CPU Family Leak: Ryzen 9 7900 For $429, Ryzen 7 7700 For $329, Ryzen 5 7600 For $229

The AMD Ryzen 7000 Non-X CPU lineup is no mystery, we have seen specifications and prices of these processors leak out in previous leaks but the latest slide deck that comes from Videocardz not only confirms those but also the chips these Zen 4 parts will be competing against. As always, the trio of CPUs will be using the 5nm Zen 4 core architecture and will be a slight alteration of the existing Zen 4 SKUs.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Non-X CPU lineup specs and prices have leaked out. (Image Credits: Videocardz)

What makes this leak so interesting is the fact that AMD is already listing unreleased Intel 13th, Gen Non-K CPUs, against their Non-X chips. The Intel lineup is scheduled for launch on 3rd January.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900 - 12 Zen 4 Cores For Just $429 US

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900 will feature 12 cores, 24 threads, and 76 MB of cache (64 MB L3 + 12 MB L3) and will feature a maximum clock speed of up to 5.4 GHz. The CPU will retail at $429 US which is a difference of $120 US versus the Ryzen 9 7900X. While the base clock remains to be seen, the boost clock sees a 200 MHz reduction but given the price point, this 12-core chip looks incredible & I can already see a lot of users upgrading to this sub-$500 US 12-Core Zen 4 chip. AMD will position the chip against the Intel Core i9-13900 & Core i9-12900 CPUs.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700 - 8 Core Gaming Champ Under $350 US

Next up, we have the Ryzen 7 7700 which will feature 8 cores, 16 threads 40 MB of cache (32 MB L3 + 8 MB L3), and will feature a maximum clock speed of up to 5.3 GHz. The CPU will retail for $329 US which is a difference of $70 US versus the Ryzen 7 7700X which retails at $399 US. The Ryzen 7 7700 seems to be clocked just 100 MHz lower than the Ryzen 7 7700X which is impressive given its 65W power budget. The final TDP should fall around 90-100W given the 1.375x multiplier for the PPT. The Ryzen 7 7700 will be positioned against the Core i7-13700 and Core i7-12700.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600 - Making AM5 Affordable For Entry-Level Builders

Lastly, we have the AMD Ryzen 5 7600 which will feature 6 cores, 12 threads, 38 MB of cache (32 MB L3 + 6 MB L2) and will feature a maximum clock speed of up to 5.1 GHz. The CPU will hit retail at $229 US which is also $70 US lower than the Ryzen 5 7600X which retails at $299 US. The boost clock is 200 MHz lower than the 'X' chip. The Ryzen 5 7600 will be positioned against the Core i5-13600 & Core i5-12600 CPUs.

Based on the above:

Ryzen 9 7900 12 Core- $120 US cheaper vs 7900X

Ryzen 7 7700 8 Core- $70 US cheaper vs 7700X

Ryzen 5 7600 6 Core - $70 US cheaper vs 7600X

One thing that AMD is marketing with these chips is that they will be bundled with either a Wraith Prism (Ryzen 9 7900 / Ryzen 7 7700) or a Wraith Stealth (Ryzen 5 7600) CPU cooler. Now Intel will also bundle its Non-K 13th Gen CPUs with its brand new Laminar series coolers based on the TDP spec so both chipmakers will have a small value added for mainstream users but we still suggest that users get aftermarket cooling options if they have the budget to get the most out of the CPU.

AMD will bundle its Wraith CPU coolers with the Ryzen 7000 Non-X chips to offer better value to mainstream users. (Image Credits: Videocardz)

Overall, the chips sound like they will offer the best performance per dollar value on the AM5 platform and we will also be looking at cheaper A620 motherboards by the mid of 2023. AMD Ryzen 7000X3D 3D V-Cache CPUs will also be headed to CES 2023 for a full unveil. The Non-X processors will be headed for retail shelves on the 10th of January.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Raphael Desktop CPU Specs:

CPU Name Architecture Process Node Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (SC Max) Cache TDP Prices (TBD) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 5nm 16/32 4.5 GHz 5.7 GHz 80 MB (64+16) 170W $699 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 4 5nm 12/24 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 170W $549 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900 Zen 4 5nm 12/24 3.6 GHz 5.4 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 65W $429 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 4.5 GHz 5.4 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 105W $399 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700 Zen 4 5nm 8/16 3.6 GHz 5.3 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 65W $329 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 5nm 6/12 4.7 GHz 5.3 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 105W $299 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600 Zen 4 5nm 6/12 3.8 GHz 5.1 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 65W $229 US