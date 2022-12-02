AMD Ryzen 7000X3D 3D V-Cache CPUs Rumored To Be Unveiled At CES In 16, 12 & 8 Core Flavors

AMD is now rumored to launch its Ryzen 7000X3D 3D V-Cache CPUs in three flavors, comprising 16, 12, and 8 core chips.

The rumor comes from QuasarZone (@Harukaze5719) which states that the AMD Ryzen 7000X3D 3D V-Cache lineup will feature at least three SKUs. Previous rumors have pointed to an 8-core and 6-core variant but the latest rumor suggests that there isn't any 6-core variant in the lineup and the family will consist of three SKUs, featuring 16 Core, 12 Core, and 8 Core flavors. Based on the core count, we can expect the lineup to have the following naming schemes (speculated):

Ryzen 9 7950X3D 16-Core (2-CCD)

Ryzen 9 7900X3D 12-Core (2-CCD)

Ryzen 7 7800X3D or Ryzen 7 7700X3D 8-Core (1-CCD)

If AMD was to keep the same 64 MB per chiplet stacking design as the first-gen 3D V-Cache chips, then the Ryzen 7000X3D parts would end up with up to 192 MB of L3 cache for the 2-CCD and 96 MB of L3 cache for the 1-CCD SKUs. That's a 3x increase in the amount of L3 cache available to the chip versus the Non-X3D parts.

Additional information shared by the news outlet suggests that the AMD Ryzen 7000X3D 3D V-Cache CPU family will feature clock speeds close to or similar to the non-3D parts. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D featured a 400 MHz lower base and 200 MHz lower boost clock than the non-3D SKU. Upcoming 3D V-Cache parts retaining similar clock speeds will definitely be a big plus as far as multi-core and single-core performance is concerned in applications that can't benefit from the extra cache.

Another thing that the previous generation V-Cache CPU, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, lacked was support for overclocking, and to conserve power draw (voltages), it came down-clocked versus the non-V-Cache parts. The Zen 4 V-Cache CPUs are said to ease down on these voltage restrictions and while their clock speeds are expected to be lower than the standard non-V-Cache parts, they will run at much higher speeds and the clock disparity will not be as significant as this time around. We have also been able to confirm with our sources that all 3D V-Cache SKUs will be rated at 170W. So it is looking like the Ryzen 7 7800X3D name will make a lot more sense but the final naming scheme is not yet determined.

As for the launch of these chips, the AMD Ryzen 7000X3D 3D V-Cache is suggested to be unveiled in January 2023 which pretty much falls in line with our exclusive which pointed out a CES 2023 time-frame. Do note that the chips will only be unveiled at the said event and the launch will take place later.

AMD Ryzen 7000X3D 3D V-Cache CPU Specs 'Unofficial':

CPU Name Architecture Process Node Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (SC Max) Cache TDP Prices (USD) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D Zen 4 3D V-Cache 5nm 16/32 TBD TBD 192 MB (64+128) 170W TBD AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D Zen 4 3D V-Cache 5nm 12/24 TBD TBD 192 MB (64+128) 170W TBD AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Zen 4 3D V-Cache 5nm 8/16 TBD TBD 96 (32+64) 170W TBD AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 5nm 16/32 4.5 GHz 5.7 GHz 80 MB (64+16) 170W $699 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 4 5nm 12/24 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 170W $549 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 4.5 GHz 5.4 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 105W $399 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 5nm 6/12 4.7 GHz 5.3 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 105W $299 US

